Winslow Township NJ: One Local Landscaper Stabs Another

There have been no details released regarding the motive, but something happened in Winslow Township Wednesday, and the result was one local landscape worker stabbed another.

Winslow Township Police say they were called out to the Elmtowne Development where two landscape workers got into a fight that ended with one worker stabbing another.

Police say Jose Perez, 42, of Sicklerville was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and destruction of evidence. Perez is being held in the Camden County Jail.

The person who was stabbed was taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He has not been identified, and there is no word on his condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

SOURCE: Winslow Township Police Department.