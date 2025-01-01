New Year’s Eve: Woman Crashes Car Into Bridgeton Hospital’s ER

A woman is being held in the Cumberland County Jail after driving her car into the emergency room of a South Jersey hospital.

It's not known why she did it - whether it was on purpose or some sort of bizarre accident.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Woman drove into the Brigantine Hospital Emergency Room

NJ.com reports that the car had driven into the emergency room through ambulance bay doors, traveling some 60 feet inside the building.

A security officer was forced to jump out of the way, and suffered a minor injury.

It's believed that no one else was injured.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Driver is from Delaware

According to police, the driver 38-year-old driver is from New Castle, Delaware. She has not been identified. She did remain on the scene.

She's being held on several charges.

SOURCE: NJ.com

14 People Arrested To Kick Off The Holiday Season In Atlantic County November 22nd through December 4th. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal