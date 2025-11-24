The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve, on Zion Road, is certainly a hidden gem in EHT.

The former mining location has been transformed into a beautiful park-like setting with a lake, walking trails, and more. It's really a place to "get away from in all" at least for a short time.

What Happened at EHT Nature Reserve on July 23rd?

Egg Harbor Township responded to the Egg Harbor Township during the night of Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

A caller to 911 told authorities that she and another woman had been attacked by three men within the reserve.

After the fact, police issued a news release that they had responded to a reported assault, and one victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police also said that the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the public.

For months, that was the only word about the case. Residents in the area wondered, "What really happened."

US Attorney Announces Charges Against the Alleged Victim

Federal authorities revealed last week that the allegations of an attack were false, and the accuser is in a lot of hot water.

Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba say in a news release that the "victim" claimed she was violently assaulted with a firearm. The person who reported the incident to 911, claimed that the victim was called by name. (That person who reported the incident to 911 has not been identified, but is being called a "co-conspirator.")

Natalie Greene, 26, of Ocean City, has been charged with one county of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement. She reported said she was assaulted due to he employment with a federal official.

Greene, at the time, worked in the office of US Congressman Jeff Van Drew, of South Jersey.

We now know that police found Greene on a trail in the reserve, with her hands and feet zip-tied. According to the news release, "Greene’s shirt was pulled over her head and was also tied with a black zip tie. Greene had numerous lacerations on her face, neck, upper chest, and shoulder. The words “TRUMP WHORE” were written on her stomach and the words “[Federal Official 1] IS RACIST” were written on her back. Greene was crying and yelling that one of her alleged attackers had a gun. "

Greene told police - and later an agent for the FBI - that she was held down, while her body was cut and written on. She told authorities the same story days after the attack.

Investigation Finds Problems in Greene's Story

The investigation into Green's story, according to the news release, found several inconsistencies. In fact, it found that she really didn't get attacked at all - it was all fabricated.

"Greene had paid a body modification/scarification artist to deliberately cut the lacerations on her face, neck, upper chest, and shoulder, based on a pattern that she had provided beforehand. Law enforcement officers recovered black zip ties in Greene’s car on the night of the alleged attack, similar to the zip ties that had been used to bind Greene’s arms and feet. Also, the investigation revealed that, two days prior to the alleged attack, the cellphone of Greene’s co-conspirator had been used to search 'zip ties near me.'”

Greene's case will eventually be heard in court. If found guilty, she faces up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Again, there has been no word on the identity of the conspirator, and whether or not she will face charges.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

