Woman Killed in Parkway crash after hitting tire in road

🔴 A Lakehurst woman struck a tire in a Parkway lane around 5:30 a.m.

🔴 She lost control and hit the pickup that lost the tire

🔴 It is the 17th fatal crash in Ocean County this year

TOMS RIVER — A Lakehurst woman was killed after she hit a tire laying on the Garden State Parkway and lost control of her vehicle.

New Jersey State Trooper Charles Marchan said Elaina S. Clarke, 46, hit the tire in the southbound lanes near the Toms River tolls with her Chevrolet Equinox around 5:30 a.m. The tire was in the road following a one-vehicle crash involving a Ford F-250 that was disabled in the center median.

After hitting the tire, Clarke lost control and struck the rear of the Ford that lost the tire and was disabled and unoccupied. Clarke was pronounced dead at the scene.

Second crash on the northbound side

The crash closed all lanes of the Parkway briefly, and then just the left lane creating a miles long rubbernecking delay past the crash scene.

Northbound traffic was also slow with rubbernecking at a crash in the same area involving a rollover. No one was injured in the northbound crash.

The Parkway crash is the 17th fatal crash in Ocean County and the third on the Garden State Parkway this year.

