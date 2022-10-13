Two South Jersey women have admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and they now potentially face decades behind bars and millions of dollars in fines.

42-year-old Sherri Craig of Clementon and 27-year-old Shannon Foster of Egg Harbor City pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to one count of conspiring to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.

Authorities say,

From March 2021 through September 2021, Craig and Foster regularly purchased methamphetamine from suppliers and conspired with each other, and others, to distribute it throughout southern New Jersey. On Sept. 20, 2021, Craig and Foster went to a residence in Camden to purchase methamphetamine from a supplier and brought $3,000 with them to make the purchase.

The drug-trafficking conspiracy charge carries five to 40 years in prison and a maximum fine of $5 million.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 14th.

