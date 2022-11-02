Woohoo! Winning $150,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Tuckerton

With lottery fever reaching a fevered pitch with a $1.2 Billion Powerball Game up for grabs, South Jersey lottery players continue to score some nice winnings in other games.

The New Jersey Lottery says a Cash 5 ticket was sold in Tuckerton for Tuesday's drawing - and it's now worth $150,877!

The ticket was sold at the Coneco Gas Station (S & D Fuel) at 5601 Route 9 in Tuckerton (New Gretna). The ticket had all five numbers drawn. The winning numbers were 01, 08, 23, 33 and 36 and the XTRA number was: 03.

Keep winning, South Jersey! Keep winning!

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery.

