Prove me wrong: This is the worst traffic light in South Jersey

I hate this damn red light.

Not only do I hate this light, I hate the way the road is set up approaching this light.

And not only do I hate how the road is set up, I hate the intersection itself.

Apparently, I have some anger issues.

Young angry man driving his vehicle shalunts/ThinkStock loading...

You probably do, too, if you navigate the traffic light at the Black Horse Pike and McKee Avenue in Mays Landing — you know, the one by the movie theater and Canal's.

Now, the Pike and McKee Avenue is not the busiest intersection around and that's probably why I can't figure out why traffic always backs up there. English Creek and the Pike is far busier, yet traffic usually flows through there just fine. Same with Wrangleboro Road and the Pike and even through all of the other lights in front of Hamilton Mall.

McKee Avenue and the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing is the worst traffic signal in NJ - Photo: Google Maps McKee Avenue and the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing is the worst traffic signal in NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Then you get to McKee Avenue. It's where fast-moving traffic goes to die.

Morning, noon, and night, winter or summer. You sit there. Sometimes for several light cycles. Headed westbound during the evening rush hour? You sit there for an eternity. A Saturday afternoon in the summer? You sit there for an eternity.

Why?!

And if you have ever either left the movie theater or have been on McKee Avenue, you know the green light for you is only eight seconds long. Yes, eight.

I hate this damn red light.

And don't get me started on the people that are turning off of Delilah Road onto the Pike — the people that fly all the up to the end of that merge lane and insist on pushing their way into the long line of cars that's been sitting there for an eternity.

McKee Avenue and the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing is the worst traffic signal in NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva McKee Avenue and the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing is the worst traffic signal in NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

And, yes, I realize I could have written this about a gazillion red lights in South Jersey, but this one's gotta be at the top of many people's lists.

I hate this damn red light.

If you agree or disagree or want to nominate another traffic light as the worst in South Jersey, please drop me an e-mail.

You Picked Them: The 12 Most Hated Roads in New Jersey Buckle up... it's going to be a bumpy (and often very slow) ride. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman