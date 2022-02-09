Would You Buy Half a House in Ocean City NJ for $8M?
How far does $8 million take you in Ocean City if you want a beachfront view? In this case, only half a house.
Well, if you've got that kind of scratch in the bank and the idea of a 6 bed, 6.5 bath condo with a view of the ocean tickles your fancy, half of THIS house may be worth the splurge.
The home, listed on Redfin.com, is a first-floor unit off Wesley Avenue in a part of O.C. known as the 'Goldcoast'. This is where I ponder, 'Ocean City has a Goldcoast?' I never knew that before!
But I digress. This condominium is pretty magnificent just steps from the sand, making beach days beyond convenient. In the event, however, you just want to LOOK at the beach and ocean, you can chill out in the home's in-ground pool.
It's got space for all your friends and family and a private elevator. Fancy!
So, who are your neighbors if you're only building ONE side of this house? That's yet to be determined as the other side is on the market, too, for $8.9M. Why the price hike? That unit occupies the entire second floor with more sweeping views of the Atlantic.
If you want upstairs AND downstairs? The seller will let you have it all for $17,695,000. NBD.
Take a virtual tour below!
