In case you missed the big announcement from over the summer, WrestleMania 40 is happening in Philadelphia in 2024, and the logo to promote the event is a total nod to Philly pride.



This past Saturday night, during WWE's 'Extreme Rules' night at Wells Fargo Center, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler unveiled the WM40 logo with Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders, 76ers mascot Franklin, and members of the 76ers dance team, by his side.

With undeniably professional wrestling's biggest event taking place at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6th and April 7th in 2024, it's only natural WrestleMania 40's signage be made in green and white, the colors of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The City of Brotherly Love's Liberty Bell serves as a background for the WWE logo.

Not only will WrestleMania 40 happen that April weekend in Philly come 2024, the 2-night main event will be sandwiched between 'Friday Night Smackdown', 'Monday Night Raw', and the WWE's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. All three will go down at Wells Fargo Center.

Oh, and we can't forget to mention that Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty managed to get into a fight with WWE's The Miz during 'Extreme Rules' at Wells Fargo Center. Watch below.

