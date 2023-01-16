Years Later, Shoprite in Somers Point Is Still Doing This To Me

Years Later, Shoprite in Somers Point Is Still Doing This To Me

I'm a regular Shoprite customer, but they keep doing this to me over and over again!

I usually shop at their Somers Point store, but I have found similar happenings going on at other Shoprite locations.

If I go to the deli and order meats and/or cheeses it happens every time I order. Even when I don't place an order - just pick up some already bagged meats or cheeses it happens.

It's this:

Shoprite uses these nifty reclosable plastic bags, with the little zip-lock-like thing at the top of the bag. I like it! I can also reseal the bag after I have some meats or cheeses.

Only I can't.

You see, they carefully bag the meats and/or cheeses, but then they do this terrible thing - that maybe they aren't even away they are doing it!

They print out the price sticker, then fold the bag and slap that sticker where the bag is folded down. The problem is that when I get home and craze a piece of delicious cheese, I can only open the back by tearing that sticker - and 99% of the time, tearing a hole in the bag too!

This whole "putting the sticker on the fold" is ruining the nice bag you just gave me.

Rip! Rio goes the plastic.

Why are you doing this to me Shoprite?

Yes, I know, there are more pressing problems that we have to deal with each and every day - like having to use paper straws!

Come on Shoprite deli! Can't you just stick the sticker a little over where you usually stick it so I can use the bag again?

Thanks!

