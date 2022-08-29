The new teaser video for Yellowstone Season 5 gives fans a few clues about the conflicts to come and reveals a critical detail about the Nov. 13 season premiere.

Season 5 of Yellowstone is going to consist of two seven-episode half seasons. The first half will debut on Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network, and (if the show airs weekly), roll through Christmas. The second half's premiere is still TBA.

Yellowstone prequel 1923 is set to premiere in December, allowing the established show to promote the new show before stepping aside to give it room to grow.

That's not new, but this is: On Sunday (Aug. 28), Yellowstone fans learned that Season 5 will begin with a two-hour episode.

"We busy af," says show photographer Emerson Miller in the comments section below. The video also gives a few clues about what may happen next.

"We show the world what we are," Kevin Costner's John Dutton says in the clip, "And what we do."

His confidence is compromised by several shots of his children looking panicked. First, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) whips around, looking alarmed. Then, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) has a look of terror on his face. Finally, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) buries his head in his hands before a confident John Dutton (Governor John Dutton?) strides somewhere with his daughter and the state of Montana's former governor on his flank.

Fans of Yellowstone will no doubt notice Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) readying a rifle as he mounts a horse. While pretty typical for the Dutton muscleman, the clip adds to this idea of a new physical conflict on the horizon.

The new Yellowstone teaser video also promises that all will be revealed, which is exciting, but should perhaps be approached with caution. There are many burning questions about the new season (what Kayce Dutton saw on his vision quest is tops), but the show often takes several episodes to reveal its secrets. For example, fans didn't find out who attacked the Duttons at the end of Season 3 until well into Season 4.

