You Would Never Guess New Jersey’s Most Influential Celebrity

When I saw this information, I started to think, what celebrity has influence over me?

Hmmm, I can't think of any celebrity whose life or ideas carry much weight with me.

How about you? Is there a famous person who you follow and listen to? Do they endorse something that has made you sit up and take notice?

Taylor Swift, Jason, or Travis Kelce?

How about George Clooney, Tom Hanks, maybe Adam Sandler?

Nope.

Before I give you the answer, I'll tell you that when I found out the answer, I thought, "Huh. That might be right!"

PNC Championship - Final Round Getty Images loading...

Biggest celebrity endorser for the people of New Jersey

New Jersey's biggest influencer is not a singer, not an actor, not really an entertainer per se.

He's an athlete, but he doesn't play any of the four major sports, including football, baseball, basketball, and hockey.

He's a golfer!

It's Tiger Woods!

Say what?

Yes, Tiger Woods! For years, Tiger endorsed Nike, and besides Michael Jordan, he's been their biggest influencer for years.

Apparently, the people of New Jersey have taken notice.

Tiger Woods!

The team at Skyline Social says Woods' collaboration with Nike was by far the most influential celebrity endorsement with over 955 average monthly online searches.

It's interesting to note that Tiger Woods and Nike ended their relationship in 2024.

Woods and Nike's deal is actually the most searched endorsement deal in the whole country.

World Golf Championships - Accenture Match Play Championship - Round One Getty Images loading...

More celebrity endorsers that New Jersey is interested in

Other influential celebrity endorsements in New Jersey include Kim Kardasian and SKIMS, and Ryan Reynolds and Mint Mobile.

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker