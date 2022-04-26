Your Ride Home in Egg Harbor Township This Week Could Suck

Get ready for a full-press detour in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and evening.

Thanks to the Garden State Parkway road and bridge widening project, a full detour will be in effect in EHT on Zion Road at the Parkway overpass. The full detour will be in effect from 2-10 pm each day and should back up traffic in the area substantially.

Commuters in the area are used to a partial detour on weekdays, with traffic alternating each way. This though will be a total shutdown for both days from 2 - 10 pm.

Of course to compound traffic, the Mill Road partial detour continues, meaning no eastbound traffic is permitted at the Parkway overpass.

Residents have been dealing with detours of these roads on and off for over a year already - and work is expected to continue for - at the very least - several more months.

The other Parkway bridge widening - the one at Ocean Heights Avenue - also continues, and an alternating detour on that route will happen Wednesday.

So, it's not the Mother of All Detours - but, it's close.

Be careful, EHT! Stay alert and be careful!



SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police via Facebook.

