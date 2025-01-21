JUST ANNOUNCED: Zac Brown Band Headed To Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

We're officially three weeks into 2025. That means it's time to start building your yearly concert schedule. Have you thought about who you want to see this year?

A bunch of stellar musical acts are already set to hit up Atlantic City this year. Smokey Robinson, Rod Stewart, Kane Brown, Chicago, and Foreigner are just a few concerts scheduled for the city in 2025. The list will continue to grow with each passing day as artists start to set their touring schedules in stone for this year.

Who are you most excited to see?

Zac Brown Band Coming To Atlantic City

Before you finalize your own personal concert schedule this year, make sure you leave room for the always amazing Zac Brown Band! They're headed to South Jersey for not one, but two nights this April. Two is always better than one, right? Hard Rock Hotel and Casino right on the boardwalk in Atlantic City has announced that ZBB will be headlining the Etess Arena on both Friday and Saturday, April 25th and 26th!

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 24th for both shows. Be ready to snag yours. This is a big one, so no doubt people will be jumping on these tickets pretty quickly!

