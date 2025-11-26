If you’re already feeling that familiar pre-winter dread, same.

Apparently, we’re gearing up for another rough RSV season. I’m still traumatized from last year. I had RSV once and it wiped me out harder than Covid ever did. Zero stars. Would not recommend.

RSV season typically runs from September through April, hitting its chaotic peak in the colder months. Most people get stuck with cold-like symptoms, but newborns, older adults, and folks with underlying conditions can get seriously sick. Like I said, it was an AWFUL experience for me last year.

Remember how things went last year here in NJ? Our local ERs were slammed. Some even had to divert patients because cases were exploding. Nationwide, we saw an estimated 3.6 to 6.5 million outpatient visits and up to 23,000 deaths. It was not good.

What Parents Need To Know

If you’ve got tiny humans in your life, now’s the time to chat with your pediatrician about monoclonal antibody protection for high-risk infants. It’s one of the best tools available for preventing severe RSV.

Keep your eyes peeled for red-flag symptoms like rapid breathing, ribs sucking in, wheezing, or blue lips because those require immediate medical care.

Take Care of Yourself, Too

The holidays are basically a germ buffet, so don’t forget about you. Get your rest, stay hydrated, wash your hands like a person who doesn’t want to go viral (in the bad way), and keep your immune system supported. Vitamins C, D, and B-12 can help support general wellness. Be sure to check with your primary doctor if you’re unsure what you can and cannot take.

Let’s try to survive this winter without another RSV horror story, shall we?

