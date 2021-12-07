16-Year-Old Teen Shot in Neck in Vineland NJ, Two Suspects in Custody

A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition after being shot in the neck last week in the City of Vineland.

Vineland Police say that on Thursday, December 2, they responded to a call about a shooting in the 700 block of East Wood Street. When officers arrived, they found several witnesses as well as evidence of a shooting. They quickly learned that the person who was shot was being taken to the hospital for treatment.

Shortly thereafter, police heard from Inspira Medical Center in Vineland that a 16-year-old had arrived with a gunshot wound to the neck and was being treated. He was eventually transferred to Cooper Medical Center in Camden, where he is in critical condition.

Police say their investigation led them to arrest two juvenile boys, charging them with the shooting.

Vineland Police say their investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to come forward and contact Vineland Police Detective Michael Perez at 856-460-0815. You can also submit an anonymous tip via vpd.tips.

Source: Vineland Police Department.

