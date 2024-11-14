An investigation continues into the fatal shooting of a man in South Jersey earlier this month.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says at about 10:00 Sunday night, November 3rd, officers with the Glassboro Police Department were called to the railroad tracks between Glassboro High School and Bowe Elementary School for a report of a deceased man.

At the scene, cops found 27-year-old Oscar Guerrier from Glassboro dead from an apparent gunshot wound to his head.

An autopsy conducted by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner's Office determined Guerrier suffered two gunshot wounds, to the head and upper torso, and the manner of death was homicide.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing and anyone with tips or information is urged to contact the following offices:

Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office — (856) 384-5500

Glassboro Police Department — (856) 881-1501