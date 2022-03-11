Careful When Putting Pets Out, More Rabies Cases Reported in EHT

South Jersey pet owners should remain vigilant when putting their pets in the backyard.

It's been reported that another skunk has tested positive for rabies in Egg Harbor Township. Apparently, this skunk had a run-in with a few dogs and was tested at the beginning of the month. According to ShoreLocalNews.com, the sample provided a positive result a few days ago on March 9th.

Luckily, the dogs involved in the altercation were given their rabies shots on time, so there wasn't a dire reason to panic. Still, due to the skunk's positive test result, both of them were given rabies booster shots and placed on a watch. No symptoms have been reported by the owners, though, so that's a good sign.

If you recall, we shared the news of a fox from Hamilton Township that tested positive at the start of the new year. Since then, there has been another skunk, and now this one.

Pet owners reading this should take this as your sign and REMINDER to make sure your cats and dogs are up-to-date with their rabies vaccinations. Thank goodness these dogs' owners didn't have much to worry about. If their rabies jabs weren't up-to-date, though, this could have been a very different outcome for those pups.

Several organizations hold pet vaccine clinics throughout the year and there are a few coming up in Atlantic County over the next few weeks. Tractor Supply is hosting one later this month. Pet owners can also head to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter on March 20th for theirs, also. Find out those details HERE.

