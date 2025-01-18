Three more stores are set to close for good inside a once-thriving mall in South Jersey.

And even more interesting is these closures are happening just days after Macy's announced their big anchor store here will remain open as over 60 others across the country close.

And as these smaller stores continue to close, more and more people are wondering how much longer Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing will (or can) remain open.

Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Before we go any further, let's first clear the air.

This mall remains fully open.

Whatever rumors about its future that are going around are just that. However, while waiting in line just now at one of the stores that is closing, even the workers there are talking about its future.

Closed store in Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Closed store in Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Inside Hamilton Mall, there are still dozens of stores and, having just walked through there on a Saturday afternoom, the place had a decent crowd. Was it packed? No, but most stores were fairly busy.

Level Up Entertainment closing

As we reported around Christmas, Level Up Entertainment will be closing on January 26th.

Level Up Entertainment inside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ is closing - Photo: Chris Coleman Level Up Entertainment inside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ is closing - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

"Words alone cannot convey the sense of gratitude and love that we have for each and every person we had the pleasure of meeting from the day we first opened to today," the store posted on social media.

Level Up sold comic books, classic video games, toys, collectibles, and more.

Norman's Hallmark closing

Norman's Hallmark on the lower level by Macy's is also now closing.

Norman's Hallmark inside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ is closing - Photo: Chris Coleman Norman's Hallmark inside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ is closing - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Norman's is closing this Sunday, January 19th, at 6 PM. Until then, just about every holiday item that's left inside is 90% off, including Christmas cards, wrapping paper, and ornaments.

Norman's Hallmark inside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ is closing - Photo: Chris Coleman Norman's Hallmark inside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ is closing - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Late last year, Norman's opened a new store across the street in Consumer Square, between Target and Old Navy.

At the time, a spokesperson said their plans were to keep both stores open.

PacSun closing

Meanwhile up on the second floor, PacSun is closing.

PacSun inside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ is closing - Photo: Chris Coleman PacSun inside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ is closing - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

A clearance sale here is well underway but be warned -- their fitting rooms are closed.

If you want to buy anything, take a good guess at the sizes because all sales are final.

PacSun inside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ is closing - Photo: Chris Coleman PacSun inside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing NJ is closing - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...