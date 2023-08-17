3 NJ Felons on the Loose. Have You Seen Them?
Each month, we shine the spotlight on felons on the loose in South Jersey.
Authorities need your help locating these criminals so they can be taken off the streets. If you see or have information about any of the individuals in this feature, you are asked to call 9-1-1.
At no time should you ever approached those on this list.
Brian Fisher
Sex: Male Date of Birth: October 12, 1985- 38 years old
Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel
Height: 6'2" Weight: 235
Wanted For Escape from South Woods State Prision, Bridgeton.
Brian was serving time at South Woods State Prison for:
"Robbery-Bodily Injury or Force /1, Resist Arrst-Elude:While operating MV /3, Driving When License Refused;Susp;Revoked, 4 Shoplifting:Take/carryAway $200-500" NJDOC.
Jessey Slater
Sex: Male Date of Birth: April 18, 1981- 42 Years old
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 6'2" Weight: 160
Wanted For Escape from Albert C. Wagner Youth Correctional Facility.
Jessey was serving time at Albert C. Wagner Youth Correctional Facility for:
"CDS/Possession /3, CDS/Manufacture,Distribute,Dispense /3, CDS/Manufacture,Distribute,Dispense /3, Theft/Unlaw.Taking/Disp-Movable Prop. /4" NJDOC
Stonwin Gouche
Sex: Male Date of Birth: February 6, 1993- 30 Years old
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 6' Weight: 140
Wanted For Escape from Mid-State Prison at Fort Dix.
Stonwin was serving time at Mid-State Prison at Fort Dix for:
Manslaughter-Reckless /2, Resisting Arrest-Eluding:Risk to Othrs/4, CDS/Possession /3
We remind you that if you see or have any information about the individuals listed, you should call 9-1-1.
These individuals should be considered dangerous, and at no time should you ever approach them.