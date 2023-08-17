3 NJ Felons on the Loose. Have You Seen Them?

Each month, we shine the spotlight on felons on the loose in South Jersey.

Authorities need your help locating these criminals so they can be taken off the streets. If you see or have information about any of the individuals in this feature, you are asked to call 9-1-1.

At no time should you ever approached those on this list.

Brian Fisher NJDOC Brian Fisher NJDOC loading...

Brian Fisher

Sex: Male Date of Birth: October 12, 1985- 38 years old

Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel

Height: 6'2" Weight: 235

Wanted For Escape from South Woods State Prision, Bridgeton.

Brian was serving time at South Woods State Prison for:

"Robbery-Bodily Injury or Force /1, Resist Arrst-Elude:While operating MV /3, Driving When License Refused;Susp;Revoked, 4 Shoplifting:Take/carryAway $200-500" NJDOC.

Jessey Slater NJDOC Jessey Slater NJDOC loading...

Jessey Slater

Sex: Male Date of Birth: April 18, 1981- 42 Years old

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 6'2" Weight: 160

Wanted For Escape from Albert C. Wagner Youth Correctional Facility.

Jessey was serving time at Albert C. Wagner Youth Correctional Facility for:

"CDS/Possession /3, CDS/Manufacture,Distribute,Dispense /3, CDS/Manufacture,Distribute,Dispense /3, Theft/Unlaw.Taking/Disp-Movable Prop. /4" NJDOC

Stonwin Gouche NJDOC Stonwin Gouche NJDOC loading...

Stonwin Gouche

Sex: Male Date of Birth: February 6, 1993- 30 Years old

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 6' Weight: 140

Wanted For Escape from Mid-State Prison at Fort Dix.

Stonwin was serving time at Mid-State Prison at Fort Dix for:

Manslaughter-Reckless /2, Resisting Arrest-Eluding:Risk to Othrs/4, CDS/Possession /3

