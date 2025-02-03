4 dogs killed in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, shed fire
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say four dogs were killed in a shed fire over the weekend.
The incident happened on Saturday, February 1st, at 4093 Tremont Avenue, according to the EHT Police Department.
Arriving officers found a shed that was fully engulfed in flames. The homeowner told police that he had recently returned home and was not aware of any issues until the fire department arrived.
It was later learned that the shed was equipped as a shelter for the homeowner's six dogs with heat, water, and food available.
Two of the dogs were able to be rescued but four died in the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still being determined. Humane law enforcement officers with the EHTPD were notified of the incident and will be conducting a follow-up investigation.
