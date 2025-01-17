Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department have had quite a start to the new year.

According to authorities, from January 1st through 15th, those in their ranks responded to nearly 2,800 calls for service, and 44 people were arrested.

Officers also made 530 traffic stops and wrote nearly 200 tickets. There were three burglaries and one vehicle break-in, and over 1,000 property checks were conducted.

Arrests in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

The following arrests were posted to Facebook:

January 1st — Christopher Pusak of Ocean City — charged with driving under the influence

January 1st — Allen Handy of Egg Harbor Township — charged with driving under the influence, assault by auto

January 2nd — Evilio Calderon of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 2nd — Pierra Borders of Atlantic City — arrested for outstanding warrants

January 3rd — Asante Hannah of Vineland — arrested for outstanding warrants

January 3rd — Carlos Villarrubiarodig of Egg Harbor Township — charged with driving under the influence

Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

January 3rd — Luis Figueroa of Absecon — charged with driving under the influence

January 3rd — Andrew Carey of Egg Harbor Township — charged with making terroristic threats, defiant trespassing

January 3rd — Rafael Gomez of Atlantic City, arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 3rd — Dominick Renzi of Tuckerton, arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 4th — Duane Moore of Hammonton, charged with CDS-related offenses

January 4th — Nancy Pierson of Galloway, arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with CDS-related offenses and hindering

January 4th — Keith Reid of Egg Harbor City, arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with CDS-related offenses and hindering

Jobs Point Road in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Jobs Point Road in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

January 4th — Dane Ludlam of Pleasantville, arrested for outstanding warrants

January 5th — Reginald Harvey of Pleasantville, arrested for outstanding warrants

January 5th — Serina Pittman of Egg Harbor Township, arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 6th — Brian Crites of Somers Point, arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 6th — Zavier Clark of Egg Harbor Township, arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 7th — Kenneth Peterson of Mays Landing, charged with CDS-related offenses

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

January 7th — Myron Brown of Atlantic City, arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 8th — Michael Serlenga of Egg Harbor Township, charged with simple assault and criminal restraint

January 8th — Brandon Felix of Newark, arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 9th — Niles Jackson of Egg Harbor Township, arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 9th — Anthony Bishop of Absecon, arrested for outstanding warrants

January 10th — Keith Hollis of Atlantic City, arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 11th — Latoya Council of Mays Landing, charged with a weapons offense

January 11th — Michael Tash of Mays Landing, arrested for outstanding warrants

Egg Harbor Township High School - Photo: Google Maps Egg Harbor Township High School - Photo: Google Maps loading...

January 11th — Christina Cruz of Atlantic City, charged with shoplifting

January 12th — Lisa Montell of Egg Harbor Township, charged with defiant trespassing

January 12th — Matthew Miller of Ventnor, charged with driving under the influence and obstruction

January 13th — Kazaire Handy of Egg Harbor Township, charged with simple assault

January 13th — Anthony Tagliarino of Egg Harbor Township, charged with violation of a restraining order, harassment

January 14th — Zahirah Mixson of Atlantic City, arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 14th — Jalil Camper of Atlantic City, charged with driving under the influence

Egg Harbor Township Forest Fire Tower - Photo: Google Maps Egg Harbor Township Forest Fire Tower - Photo: Google Maps loading...

January 14th — Nicola Rizzo of Mays Landing, arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 15th — Khadijah Vinson of Somers Point, arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 15th — Julianne Hernandez of Egg Harbor Township, arrested for an outstanding warrant and also charged with defiant trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia

January 15th — Jonathan Biel of Egg Harbor Township, charged with simple assault

Arrests in New Jersey are a matter of public record and the above information was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department via their Facebook page. The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.