44 people arrested in 15 days in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department have had quite a start to the new year.
According to authorities, from January 1st through 15th, those in their ranks responded to nearly 2,800 calls for service, and 44 people were arrested.
Officers also made 530 traffic stops and wrote nearly 200 tickets. There were three burglaries and one vehicle break-in, and over 1,000 property checks were conducted.
Arrests in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The following arrests were posted to Facebook:
- January 1st — Christopher Pusak of Ocean City — charged with driving under the influence
- January 1st — Allen Handy of Egg Harbor Township — charged with driving under the influence, assault by auto
- January 2nd — Evilio Calderon of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 2nd — Pierra Borders of Atlantic City — arrested for outstanding warrants
- January 3rd — Asante Hannah of Vineland — arrested for outstanding warrants
- January 3rd — Carlos Villarrubiarodig of Egg Harbor Township — charged with driving under the influence
- January 3rd — Luis Figueroa of Absecon — charged with driving under the influence
- January 3rd — Andrew Carey of Egg Harbor Township — charged with making terroristic threats, defiant trespassing
- January 3rd — Rafael Gomez of Atlantic City, arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 3rd — Dominick Renzi of Tuckerton, arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 4th — Duane Moore of Hammonton, charged with CDS-related offenses
- January 4th — Nancy Pierson of Galloway, arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with CDS-related offenses and hindering
- January 4th — Keith Reid of Egg Harbor City, arrested for an outstanding warrant and charged with CDS-related offenses and hindering
- January 4th — Dane Ludlam of Pleasantville, arrested for outstanding warrants
- January 5th — Reginald Harvey of Pleasantville, arrested for outstanding warrants
- January 5th — Serina Pittman of Egg Harbor Township, arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 6th — Brian Crites of Somers Point, arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 6th — Zavier Clark of Egg Harbor Township, arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 7th — Kenneth Peterson of Mays Landing, charged with CDS-related offenses
- January 7th — Myron Brown of Atlantic City, arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 8th — Michael Serlenga of Egg Harbor Township, charged with simple assault and criminal restraint
- January 8th — Brandon Felix of Newark, arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 9th — Niles Jackson of Egg Harbor Township, arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 9th — Anthony Bishop of Absecon, arrested for outstanding warrants
- January 10th — Keith Hollis of Atlantic City, arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 11th — Latoya Council of Mays Landing, charged with a weapons offense
- January 11th — Michael Tash of Mays Landing, arrested for outstanding warrants
- January 11th — Christina Cruz of Atlantic City, charged with shoplifting
- January 12th — Lisa Montell of Egg Harbor Township, charged with defiant trespassing
- January 12th — Matthew Miller of Ventnor, charged with driving under the influence and obstruction
- January 13th — Kazaire Handy of Egg Harbor Township, charged with simple assault
- January 13th — Anthony Tagliarino of Egg Harbor Township, charged with violation of a restraining order, harassment
- January 14th — Zahirah Mixson of Atlantic City, arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 14th — Jalil Camper of Atlantic City, charged with driving under the influence
- January 14th — Nicola Rizzo of Mays Landing, arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 15th — Khadijah Vinson of Somers Point, arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 15th — Julianne Hernandez of Egg Harbor Township, arrested for an outstanding warrant and also charged with defiant trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia
- January 15th — Jonathan Biel of Egg Harbor Township, charged with simple assault
Arrests in New Jersey are a matter of public record and the above information was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department via their Facebook page. The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
