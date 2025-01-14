Three kids, all between the ages of 13 and 14, are facing charges after police say they were responsible for multiple stolen vehicles.

According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, at about 10:20 Monday morning, January 13th, officers were called to the Heather Croft condominium complex for a report of a vehicle burglary in progress.

A caller reported that one vehicle had already been stolen from the complex earlier that morning and three people were back at the scene, possibly trying to steal another one.

Police say after the caller's father confronted the trio, they ran westbound towards Penny Point Park apartments, eventually crossing Fire Road near Hingston Avenue.

Authorities then received a second call reporting a possible catalytic converter theft, but it later was determined that it was one of the three suspects attempting to hide.

After being confronted again, the suspects ran into the woods behind businesses along Fire Road but they were all eventually arrested.

EHT Police say a joint investigation with Pleasantville and Atlantic City PDs revealed that the same juveniles had been responsible for several more vehicle burglaries, at least three stolen vehicles, and one other attempt that day.

The suspects were 13 and 14 years old and two of them had been placed on intensive supervision previously with ankle monitors that were illegally removed the day prior.

The two juveniles who had removed their ankle monitors were ultimately lodged in the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center and the third juvenile was released with an ankle monitor.

All three were charged with multiple offenses including burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest by flight.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and additional charges from other jurisdictions are likely.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.