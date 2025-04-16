7 People You Encounter at a 4-Way-Stop in Egg Harbor Township

It's been four months since officials installed 4-way-stops at three intersections in Egg Harbor Township.

In December, the stop signs went up at the West Jersey and Ridge intersections, West Jersey and Cates, and Reega and Cates.

How are things going?

Well, they are going simply hilariously.

No word on whether or not the stop signs have improved safety in the area, but they have improved the entertainment value on the local roads.

I've been tempted to throw out a lawn chair near West Jersey and Ridge, just to stay and watch for a while - and I still may do that.

Even though you would think drivers would easily be able to handle the changeover, results have been mixed.

(That's a kind way to say people don't know what they are doing!)

Seven kinds of drivers at four-way intersections

I've observed that there are seven types of people who drive into and out of four-way intersections. (Perhaps you've noticed more, but my editor - and our attorneys - say I can only mention seven, so here we go.)

1. The person who knows what they are doing.

Let's face it: these people are few and far between. There's me and you and maybe just a couple of others.

2. The rolling-thru-the-stop person.

There's no "stop" in this person. They approach and slow down, but that's as close as they are to stopping. If anyone else is stopped, well, that's their problem.

(This would be a good time to mention that I'm trying to keep this gender free. No mention of he or she. Same with age and, yes, ethnic background. That last one was important to our attorneys.)

3. The blow through the intersection person.

May God help us all. The change has been 120 days now, but this person remains oblivious. Watch out!

4. The person who is afraid to go.

Traffic is backed up behind this person because they can't make a decision. Don't want to make a decision. How did he/she get his/her license?

5. The over-courteous driver.

This is the person who says "Hi!" to everyone at Wawa! Makes you sick, doesn't it.

"No, you go! Go ahead! Have a nice day!"

6. The lights flasherer.

OMG! You don't have to flash your lights, I know when my turn is! I don't need your permission, I'm going when I'm going!

7. The person who gets out of his/her car.

Wait, get back in your car! What are you doing? (I saw this once. It was a woman. She was across the intersection from me. She got out of her car and pointed that it was my turn to go. I only wish it was raining when she did this... I still don't know why she did this.)

