Thousands win over $1 million with unique NJ Lottery number combination
A unique set of winning numbers paid out big for countless New Jersey Lottery players earlier this week.
6-6-6 did not win — this time
It was just last week when someone hit a Jersey Cash 5 jackpot worth just over $666,000. We thought it was a bit ironic that "6-6-6" was a part of a lottery jackpot just before Halloween.
That lucky ticket was sold at Airport Bar & Liquors of Hazlet on Route 36 in Monmouth County. That establishment will receive a $2,000 bonus for their efforts.
Now comes word that another unique set of numbers was a factor in another big lottery payout.
9-9-9 hits with New Jersey Lottery's Pick-3 game
Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said the number nine set the stage for Garden State players to set one of the biggest single-day Pick-3 payout records this week.
Thursday's Pick-3 evening drawing result was 9-9-9 and lucky players betting those numbers were awarded over $1.1 million.
More precisely, 3,578 straight shares each won $250 for a total of $894,500.
Bigger, biggest bucks
Meanwhile, lottery officials recently released a list of jackpots of $1 million or more that were won across the state in July, August, and September. Here's where those lucky tickets were sold, including a $4 million jackpot...
14 New Jersey Lottery winners of $1M or more from this summer
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
These Old, Neglected Stores in New Jersey Look Like a Zombie Apocalypse
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman