A Warning For Those Watching The Movie Wicked

This is a stern warning to my radio co-host Jahna - and anyone like her.

Jahna Michal is a self-described "Theater Kid", even though she's no longer any close to being a kid and she hasn't appeared in any kind of theater production is some time.

Ha! I kid Jahna!

Jahna is nice, outgoing, and never misses a chance to express herself with music.

That might be a problem when she goes to see the movie Wicked in theaters.

Movie theater issues warning

AMC Theaters - and, yes, they have several locations in South Jersey - has issued a warning to customers coming to watch the new movie, Wicked.

That warning: Shhh! Be quiet!

The warning is showing in theaters ahead of the movie, and it warns those planning to attend the movie to not talk, not use their phone, and - don't sing out loud!

We think it's all tongue-in-cheek, but maybe not. Check it out:

Wicked opens in theaters

The movie is called a "re-imaging" of the classic, "The Wizard of Oz."

The movie hits South Jersey movie theaters this weekend.

