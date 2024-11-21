A Warning For Those Watching The Movie Wicked
This is a stern warning to my radio co-host Jahna - and anyone like her.
Jahna Michal is a self-described "Theater Kid", even though she's no longer any close to being a kid and she hasn't appeared in any kind of theater production is some time.
Ha! I kid Jahna!
Jahna is nice, outgoing, and never misses a chance to express herself with music.
That might be a problem when she goes to see the movie Wicked in theaters.
Movie theater issues warning
AMC Theaters - and, yes, they have several locations in South Jersey - has issued a warning to customers coming to watch the new movie, Wicked.
That warning: Shhh! Be quiet!
The warning is showing in theaters ahead of the movie, and it warns those planning to attend the movie to not talk, not use their phone, and - don't sing out loud!
We think it's all tongue-in-cheek, but maybe not. Check it out:
Wicked opens in theaters
The movie is called a "re-imaging" of the classic, "The Wizard of Oz."
The movie hits South Jersey movie theaters this weekend.
Wicked frenzy is already happening. One Atlantic City casino has some events planned with the movie in mind. Find out more here.
