For several years, Spirit Airlines has been the only airline to have regularly scheduled passenger service in and out of Atlantic City International Airport.

That's all about to change as there is a new player coming to town - Allegiant Airlines.

Starting in December, Allegiant will be providing service between Atlantic City and four Florida destinations. Flights to and from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando/Sanford begin December 11th and 19th. February 13th will be the date that service connects ACY with Punta Gorda and St. Pete–Clearwater.

READ MORE: The Biggest Great White Shark Just Passed Atlantic City

READ MORE: People Are Joining the Mile High Club Without Leaving the Airport!

Get our free mobile app

Major Recognition for Allegiant Air

Ahead of the service into Atlantic City International Airport, Allegiant Air has received some nice kudos. Skytrax has named Allegiant the best low cost airline in North America. It's the second straight year for the recognition.

SimpleFlying.com says the nod to Allegiant Air has to do with its outstanding customer service. The recognition comes to Allegiant after the world's largest customer satisfaction survey - over 22 million surverys were counted in the results.

Who is Allegiant Air?

SimpleFlying says Allegiant began in 1997 and was originally called WestJet Express. Following a bankruptcy filing in 2000, the airline as significantly rebounded. It flies mostly to smaller US airports.

Welcome to Atlantic City Allegiant Air! We're happy to have you!

SOURCE: SimpleFlying.com

REFORM Alliance Gala in Atlantic City The stars showed up at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly