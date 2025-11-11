People in Philadelphia aren't waiting to get in the air before "getting busy."

Philadelphia International Airport has been rated the 3rd highest airport where you're most likely to "getting lucky" without every leaving the tarmac.

Philadelphia International Airport is Where it's At - Apparently

A study from BetUS has revealed that Philadelphia Airport ranks as the third most likely airport for people to "get lucky." The study looked at the airports where people are most likely to make more than just flight connections.

The study looked at factors like the number of Minute Suites, the number of in-airport hotels, and other things like the number of family bathrooms, upscale restaurants, and VIP lounges.

Congratulations, Philadelphia, you rock!

The only airports where people are more "most likely to...." are Denver and Fort Lauderdale. Newark Liberty International came in 5th, and New York's JFK came in 12th. (No, Atlantic City International Airport is not on the list.)

What is a Minute Suite at the Airport?

The name "Minute Suite" certainly has an odd ring to it, doesn't it? I hadn't heard about such a thing until I read this study.

Minute Suites can be found in different airports, and according to their website: "Minute Suites offer private suite, past TSA withing airport terminals to nap, relax, work and more."

Hey! I think we found out what more means!

According to their site, here's what's in a Minute Suite: "Our rooms include a daybed sofa that transforms into a bed, a sound masking system, and a Smart TV. We also offer temporary office space to guests and complimentary Wifi."

All the comforts of home!

For the pricing on a Minute Suite in Philadelphia, I choose an hour on Wednesday at 6am. The site quoted me a price of $65.00.

SOURCES: BetUS and Minute Suites

