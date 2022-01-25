Armed Robbery: Bridgeton NJ Police Look to Identify Two With Guns

Police in Bridgeton are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a recent armed robbery in the city.

Police say two men walked into the Broad Street Liquor and Deli on West Broad Street the evening of Tuesday, January 18th. Two men, wearing masks, entered the store and walked behind the counter. The two pointed handguns at the two employees on duty at the time, demanding money.

Bridgeton Police Department Bridgeton Police Department loading...

Get our free mobile app

Bridgeton Police say the men ended up taking an unknown amount of cash and $220 worth of liquor, ran out of the store, then headed south on foot.

Bridgeton Police Department Bridgeton Police Department loading...

The incident happened at about 9:30 pm. Employees summoned police via a silent panic alarm.

Police say these photos are of the two suspects. If you can help, you're urged to call Bridgeton Police Detective Chris Zanni at 856-451-0033 ext. 109, or at 856-776-8313.

You can also share an anonymous tip with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting “BPD.tips” from any computer, tablet, or smartphone.

SOURCE: Bridgeton Police Department.

23 Places in South Jersey to Get a Damn Good Cup of Coffee From one side of South Jersey to the other, here are nearly two dozen places where you can get a really good cup of coffee.

Remembering 21 Old South Jersey Drive-in Movie Theaters and What's There Now South Jersey used to have nearly two dozen drive-in movie theaters -- now, only one remains. Let's take a look at those old theaters and what has replaced them.