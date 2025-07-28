It's not every day that we get to brag about New Jersey on a national level. That day has officially arrived! For GREAT reason, too.

According to a recent report from the folks at WalletHub, New Jersey has ranked 51st (DEAD LAST!) for states with the most at-risk youth in America. If there was ever a list you'd actually WANT to come in last on, this one is certainly it.

Get our free mobile app

This is fantastic news.

NJ Youth Rank Best In The Nation

A ton of data was examined from all 50 states plus D.C., comparing things like youth employment, education, poverty, and more. The results? NJ’s young people are staying in school, staying employed, and staying healthy. Told ya... great news!

Here are the areas where we shine:

#50 in youth poverty (lower is better!)

#50 in overweight & obese youth

#40 in youth without a high school diploma

#41 in disconnected youth (those neither in school nor working)

Even our middle-of-the-pack rankings are still pretty strong. We came in at

#25 in youth drug use

#29 in youth homelessness

NJ Youth Least at Risk Nationwide, Says New Study Photo by Eliott Reyna on Unsplash loading...

NJ's Youth Are On The Right Track

Nationally, 13% of young Americans are considered “disconnected”, which puts them at higher risk of poverty, crime involvement, and long-term instability.

Here in Jersey, though, we’re not keeping up with that the trend.

Whether it's better access to education, stronger community programs, or just good old-fashioned Jersey grit, something's working.

This is more than just a feel-good stat, too. It’s a reminder that when we invest in our youth, it pays off. We have to make sure we keep showing up, speaking up, and supporting the next generation of leaders right here in the Garden State.

10 Slang Words Youth Use That Parents Don't Understand