If you live in South Jersey and think flooding is something that only happens to people down South or up North… think again.

A new national study from LawnStarter just named several Jersey counties among the most flood-prone in the entire country. Yup… it’s that serious.

Flood Risks In NJ By County Photo by Christopher on Unsplash loading...

Jersey Takes a Beating in the Rankings

Of the over 940 counties FEMA considers at moderate to very high flood risk, New Jersey dominates… big time.

Bergen County (Hackensack) took the top spot nationwide for flood vulnerability. Ocean County (Toms River) came in 3rd, Cape May (Ocean City) 4th, and Atlantic (Atlantic City) 5th. That’s four NJ counties in the top five. Not great!

Even more alarming? Just 17 NJ counties could rack up 52% of all U.S. coastal flood losses every year—that’s around $634 million annually.

Flooding In NJ Photo by jim gade on Unsplash loading...

Coastal and River Floods? We’ve Got Both

Here’s the double whammy: 81% of New Jersey’s counties face both coastal and river flooding. Ocean, Somerset, and Morris have the highest riverine flood risk. Bergen and Atlantic are coastal flood hotspots.

Even counties that rank lower overall, like Essex (Newark) and Salem, are seeing big spikes in people Googling “flood insurance.” That should tell you something.

Serious Flood Risks In NJ Photo by Wes Warren on Unsplash loading...

What You Can Do (Besides Panic)

Check your flood zone. Review your insurance. Don’t assume you're safe just because you're a few miles inland. Flooding doesn’t care. Climate change is only making it worse.

If you live in South Jersey and haven’t thought about flooding, now’s the time. The water is coming. Make sure you’re ready if that time ever comes.

