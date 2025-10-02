Have you ever walked into a convenience store and bought a lottery ticket, stuck it somewhere and totally forgotten about it?

Well, you might want to go find that ticket. It may be a big winner. Oh, also, it's about to expire. That means it will be worthless.

Tomorrow worthless. Today worth $1.3 Million.

READ MORE: Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold in Vineland, Manahawkin, and Newfield

READ MORE: Check it Out: Here's What Six-Seven Means

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Winning New Jersey Lottery Ticket Prize Still Unclaimed

New Jersey Lottery Officials say a winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket, purchased for a drawing back on November 25, 2024, is about to expire.

Yikes!

Lottery officials say the winning ticket, worth $1,300,000 was purchased at the Wawa at 3303 Route 9 in Freehold.

The ticket is only valid for one year from the winning date. After that, it's no good.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What If You Misplaced a Winning Ticket?

If you are pretty sure you had the winning ticket, but you lost it somewhere, somehow, all hope may not be lost.

James Carey is the Executive Director of the New Jersey Lottery. He says, "We have several ways our players can verify if they are winners. More than once, I’ve seen players come to us after a period of time saying they won a prize after finding a misplaced ticket.”

Hey! I think it's my ticket!

If you think you may have a winning ticket, you can get it scanned at any New Jersey Lottery retailer, online and via the New Jersey Lottery APP.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery