An Atlantic City man faces up to a decade behind bars after being caught with a gun in 2022.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Tuesday, 43-year-old Christopher Jones entered an open guilty plea to a charge of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun.

Jones, who is not able to legally own a gun in the state, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial after the opening statement of the Assistant Prosecutor and before any evidence was presented to the jury.

Authorities say on April 3rd, 2022, Pleasantville Police responded to the Pleasant Acres Apartment Complex off of Delilah Road for reports of a man with a gun in a black Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows.

Police stopped a car matching that description at that location; Jones was a passenger and had a loaded revolver in a crossbody bag that he was wearing across his torso.

Jones now faces a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison with a five-year mandatory period of parole ineligibility. Sentencing is scheduled for March 12th.