An Atlantic City man faces a decade behind bars after pleading to a drug charge.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Thursday, 53-year-old Darrick Mallory pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute it. In exchange for his plea, the State agreed to recommend that Mallory be sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

On June 2, 2022, law enforcement officers executed search warrants at a home located at 711 Harris Place in Atlantic City. Upon executing the search warrant, Mallory was taken into custody. A search of his home and vehicles led to the recovery of the following items, according to authorities:

Approximately 1.3 pounds of cocaine

THC edibles

Over three pounds of illegal marijuana

Approximately 22 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

Darrick Mallory of Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva Darrick Mallory of Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva loading...

Additionally, police recovered $6,558 in cash and assorted drug paraphernalia, including digital scales and hundreds of multi-sized vials which are commonly used to package cocaine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms for sale.

A subsequent search of his cellphone revealed pictures of crack cocaine being cooked on the stove at 711 Harris Place.

711 Harris Place in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps 711 Harris Place in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Mallory remains on pretrial release after a judge denied the State's motion for him to be detained following his arrest. Sentencing is scheduled for April.