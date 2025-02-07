An Atlantic City man is potentially facing five years in prison on robbery and gun charges.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, on Wednesday, 41-year-old Ronald Johnson of Atlantic City pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm.

On April 11th of last year, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a home for a report of an injured woman.

The victim stated that a man that she knew, Johnson, had assaulted her, taken her cell phone, and threatened to kill her if she called the police.

Johnson, who had fled the scene, was arrested by police later that day. While being taken into custody, authorities say they found an unregistered 9mm handgun in his waistband.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 30th. The court denied his request to be released pending sentencing.

Officials are recommending a five-year term in state prison without the possibility of parole.