Here we go again! It's another scam in South Jersey. This time, callers are posing as Atlantic City Police Officers.

The real police say, don't fall for it - it's a scam!

READ MORE: Lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella

READ MORE: Big arrests in Cape May jewelry store heist

Photo by Hassan OUAJBIR on Unsplash Photo by Hassan OUAJBIR on Unsplash loading...

Atlantic City Police warn residents about scam phone calls

The Atlantic City Police Department is warning the community about a scam making its way through the area.

Someone is calling residents, claiming to be a member of the Atlantic City Police Department. The caller was able to fake the number he was calling from, with caller ID showing the police department's non-emergency phone number.

The caller actually identifies himself as an AC Police detective, which is not true. He then tells the caller that they have an active warrant against them, and they should turn themselves in, or they will be picked up and arrested.

Again, none of this is true.

The caller goes on to offer "a way out." That is, make a financial purchase of items like a gift card from the internet. Authorties stress that this scenario would never happen.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by René Ranisch on Unsplash Photo by René Ranisch on Unsplash loading...

What to do if someone tries to scam you

Atlantic City Police say if you're contacted in this manner, you should hang up, and then reach out to the department's Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. You can also submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

SOURCE: Atlantic City Police Department

South Jersey AI Created City Figurines In the name of fun, we've used Canva Dream Lab to create these City-Based Figurines Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly