You know you’re not imagining it by now; your home electric bill just keeps creeping up. It’s frustrating. Especially down here in South Jersey where summer a/c and the heat once fall gets brisk is basically non-negotiable.

Get our free mobile app

There’s some really good news coming for folks in Atlantic City. Sources confirm that the city has just announced a new community solar initiative that could give your monthly electricity bill a meaningful break.

Solar Panels Photo by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash loading...

Atlantic City Solar Project In The Works

The city council awarded a contract to a New York-based company to build a solar array near city hall (and at the public works parking lot) that will serve residents who opt-in.

According to the official city announcement, residents in the program have the potential to save up to 15% on their electricity bills.

READ MORE: Brigantine Declares State Of Emergency Due To Beach Erosion

No panels on your roof, nothing to maintain yourself… you just subscribe and benefit.

Solar Panel In Field Photo by Chelsea on Unsplash loading...

Solar In AC: A Game Changer For Electric Bills?

Here’s the thing, though... most people who rent, live in condos, or have shady roofs can’t realistically install rooftop solar. The beauty of this model is you don’t have to. The structure is built nearby, connected to the grid, and you get the bill credit. It’s opt-in and opt-out friendly, so you’re not locked in for a decade. The discount is built in. The city’s program resolution guarantees at least a 15 % discount for regular residents, and at least 20 % for low-to-moderate income folks.

READ MORE: NJ Named Among Top 3 Friendliest States In America

Yes, it sounds great. But always do your homework. Ask: What’s my contract term? Are there cancellation fees? How is the discount applied on my actual bill? Are there any extra charges hidden? For example, some folks in NJ community solar programs report that while the model works, the details matter. Spots are limited, so sign-up will likely be first come, first served. According to info from the city, capacity is limited.

The Atlantic City you probably don't know Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy