Our friends at the corporate offices of Spirit Halloween, in Egg Harbor Township, are out with their costume outlook for Halloween.

In case you didn't know Spirit Halloween - and Spencer Gifts - have their corporate headquarters on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township.

Hot Costumes for 2025 Halloween

KPop Demon Hunters is the biggest show EVER on Netflix, and it's bound to spur the most popular costumes this year. Spirit Halloween is the home for the only officially-licensed costumes from the show. Expect to see a lot of KPop kids on your front porch this season.

Spirit also says "green is the new black" this year. The movie, Wicked: For Good is coming out in November, but expect a lot of kids to show up wearing costumes of witches Glinda and Elphaba.

Other hot costumes this year come from the Marvel Universe and from Squid Games.

Don't Sleep on the Scary Stuff!

Spirit Halloween expects lots of scary costumes this year: "Terrify the neighborhood as Art the Clown with home décor inspired by the franchise, ditch the saints for Sinners with the perfect duo costume as Stack and Smoke, or enter the world of Nevermore Academy with Wednesday Addams, Morticia, Gomez, and the Thing."

Old classics are expected to be big - they're always big, right? Spirit also says some classic franchises will be popular, too, like Stars Wars and Jurassic Park.

Check out Spirit's costumes here.

