Two things are certain: death and taxes.

If you live in New Jersey, you'll pay more taxes, and you'll live longer!

Apparently, the live longer thing is a fact!

Want a Long Life? Stay in Jersey!

A new study had uncovered that New Jersey residents have one of the highest life expectancy age in the country.

Yay for us!

The study, based on research from research by hormone health clinic Feel30, found that life expectancy in New Jersey is now 79 years, behind only Hawaii (79.9), Massachusetts (79.6), and Connecticut (79.2).

Females in New Jersey have a life expectancy of 81.6, while males are at 76.3.

Anneliese Cadena is Lead Nurse practitioner at Feel30, and she has this to say about living longer: "Regular health screenings, proper nutrition, stress management, healthy sleep habits, and maintaining physical activity are fundamental for those looking to increase their healthy years. The goal isn't just adding years to life, but adding life to those years."

Don't Live in These States

The study found the worst states to live in if you want a long life. The quick advice: Don't move to Mississippi! The life expectancy there is almost 10 years less than in New Jersey. Mississippi's life expectancy is 70.9 years - 74.3 for woman and 67.7 for men.

West Virginia, Alabama, Louisiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Oklahoma all have life expectancy ages under 73.

SOURCE: Feel30

