Still dreaming of somehow getting into this year's Barefoot Country Music Fest?

Good news! There's still hope.

This year is shaping up to be Barefoot's biggest year yet! The epic concert festival on the beach in Wildwood is setting the stage for the 5th year in a row and plan for it to be the best festival South Jersey's ever seen.

Get our free mobile app

If you waited too long and missed out on securing your own pair of tickets, don't freak out just yet. Yes, it's true...both General Admission and Main Stage VIP are officially sold out. However, there are still a few ways you can score your spot on the sand in Wildwood this June.

Listener Submitted and Staff Photos Listener Submitted and Staff Photos loading...

Will We See Any Single-Day Passes?

A ton of people are still holding on to the hope that the BCMF people will release single-day passes this year. While we can't rule it out, we do want to urge you to not hold your breath. So far, it's been crickets about that. With both major tiers sold out, it's looking less and less likely that they'll be releasing those this year.

Still, we won't know for sure until the first day of the festival arrives.

READ MORE: The Top 3 Most Photogenic South Jersey Beach Spots

Super VIP tickets are still available, but it's no secret that those bad boys are a bit pricey for the average festival-goer in this economy.

JK JK loading...

Win Your Way Into Barefoot Country Music Fest

There's still one way to score a pair of tickets to the 5th installment of Wildwood's Barefoot Country Music Fest. You could always come out to see us!

This year's lineup is absolute FIRE with Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Rascal Flatts, Jordan Davis, and more all set to take the stage.

READ MORE: Famous Singers Could Play Your FREE Beach Wedding In Wildwood

Your Wildwood beach concert dreams aren't over quite yet!

Barefoot Country Music Fest BCMF via Youtube loading...

Tickets To Wildwood's Barefoot Country Music Fest 2025

Here's how to still score a pair of tickets to this year's Barefoot Country Music Fest!

Head to these places over the next few weeks to lockdown your tickets:

Thursday, June 5th

Joe Canal's in Rio Grande | 1-3p

Saturday, June 14th

Liquor Downtown in Wildwood | Rio Grande Ave | 4-6p

Sunday, June 15th

Joe Canal's in EHT | 12-2p

All The Artists Playing The 2025 Barefoot Country Music Festival The 5th annual Barefoot Country Music Festival is going down on New Jersey's Wildwood beach in June 2025. Here's who's all going to be there! Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal