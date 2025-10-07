Social media is alive with a public urination warning from an Ocean County School High School Principal.

Social media is also alive with kids peeing on school grounds.

Kids peeing on school grounds and property, and filming it for the internet. What a time to be alive!

Barnegat School Principal Issues Warning

What kind of world are we living in when a school principal has to issue a warning to students and their parents that urinating on schools grounds will not be tolerated?

Hey, do we really need to issue this warning? Aren't kids smart enough to know better?

Apparently not.

Urinating on school grounds and property is apparently a thing on social media, specifically TikTok.

In a letter to parents, Barnegat School Superintendent Patrick G. Magee warns public urination on school grounds. The letter says the schools are working with local police on the matter.

The letter also warns students against posting or sharing videos of the behavior.

We're not positive that the behavior has taken place in Barnegat, but it certainly has happened elsewhere:

Teach Your Children Well

Kudos to Principal Magee for reaching out to the community and letting parents know about the potential problem. It's hard to believe that the warning is even needed. What are you thinking, kids?

I guess it's time to talk to the kids about dangers of following trends on TikTok. Again.

