If you're planning a trip to New Jersey's only legal nude beach, you better follow the rules!

There are at least ten things you can't do at this one-of-a-kind beach.

In case you're wondering, this list is certainly G-Rated.

Where is New Jersey's Nude Beach?

New Jersey's only nude beach is Gunnison Beach at Sandy Hook. Technically, it's not a "nude beach", but it is a "clothing optional beach."

Oh, OK.

Here's the official description on the National Park Service's Sandy Hook website:

"While this area is not designated as clothing optional, there is no prohibition against this activity. The Park acknowledges the popularity and history of the use and advises unfamiliar visitors of this activity through signs. Nudity, outside the traditional use area, may be considered Disorderly Conduct."

OK. Got it.

Things Not Allowed on Nude Beach

That same website lists things that are a no-no on the beach:

1. Alcohol. (Wow! Just like some strip clubs!)

2. Swimming when lifeguards aren't around.

3. Glass Containers Fishing. (I had to look that one up. If you don't know it, look it up! LOL)

4. Kite Flying. (I guess you don't want to be naked and get caught up in the string.)

5. Scuba Diving and Snorkeling.

6. No Frisbee or ball playing are allowed when lifeguards are present.

7. No swimming from boats that pull up to the beach. (No short-cuts. Hey, if you want to visit the nude beach, you have to take the wake of shame just like everyone else!)

8. No enclosed structures on the beach. Umbrellas or canopies are fine. (Apparently, having a closed-up tent can lead to unfavorable activities on a nude beach.)

9. No boats at the beach. (Apparently, #7 wasn't a tough enough rule.)

10. No binoculars. (Actually, I'm kidding, it's not a rule. It seems to be this may be frowned upon, though. Same thing with cameras.)

