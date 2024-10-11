Bellmawr, NJ, man charged with arson, theft in Monroe Township
A Bellmawr man is facing charges following a suspicious fire at a multi-unit home in Williamstown early Thursday morning.
The Monroe Township Police Department says their officers were called to 425 S. Main St. at about 5:15 for a working dwelling fire. Fire personnel responded quickly and were able to contain the fire.
That blaze was deemed suspicious by the fire marshal and an investigation identified 32-year-old Tobin N. Watson as a suspect, who was arrested a few hours later and charged with one count of arson.
Further police work "revealed that Mr. Watson committed theft from a nearby business," and he was also charged with one count of theft.
Watson was remanded to the Salem County Jail.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.