A Bellmawr man is facing charges following a suspicious fire at a multi-unit home in Williamstown early Thursday morning.

The Monroe Township Police Department says their officers were called to 425 S. Main St. at about 5:15 for a working dwelling fire. Fire personnel responded quickly and were able to contain the fire.

That blaze was deemed suspicious by the fire marshal and an investigation identified 32-year-old Tobin N. Watson as a suspect, who was arrested a few hours later and charged with one count of arson.

Further police work "revealed that Mr. Watson committed theft from a nearby business," and he was also charged with one count of theft.

425 South Main Street in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Watson was remanded to the Salem County Jail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.