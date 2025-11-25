If you thought Black Friday in South Jersey was chaotic before, buckle up. This year’s shaping up to be next-level.

With budgets tighter than ever, everyone’s trying to stretch their dollar as far as humanly possible. Honestly, can you blame us? When you’ve been side-eying your electric bill all year, snagging the best deal on Black Friday becomes a competitive sport.

Get our free mobile app

New data from WalletHub is already calling the winners for biggest discounts this season. JCPenney and Kohl’s are reportedly leading the pack with discounts up to 45% off, especially on gift cards. And in the world of gift cards, this year’s MVPs include Starbucks, Sephora, and Target. Or, as I call it… the holy grail of millennial survival.

Interestingly, multiple sources say that about 10% of items at major retailers will actually be pricier on Black Friday than they are on Amazon right now. Just a reminder that the “doorbuster” sign doesn’t always mean it’s actually a deal.

Small Business Saturday Photo by Centre for Ageing Better on Unsplash loading...

Don’t Forget To Shop Small, Too

Here’s your friendly South Jersey PSA: as you’re hunting down the lowest prices, don’t forget your local small businesses. It’s so easy to get wrapped up in the chaos of big-box deals, but your friend with the boutique, the cute bakery down the street, the family-run craft shop, whatever it may be, they’re the ones who feel every single purchase.

READ MORE: New Data Shows Just How Stressed South Jersey Is This Holiday Season

When you shop small, you’re not padding a corporation’s Q4 earnings report. You’re helping a local family pay rent, put food on the table, and keep their dream alive. And honestly? You’d be shocked at how good their holiday deals can be. Many are offering seasonal bundles, freebies, or discounts that beat the generic big-store stuff anyway.

By all means, be frugal. Score your deals. But this season, try to balance the big steals with the small shops that make South Jersey feel like home.

Wawa Workers Share Customer Habits That Drive Them Nuts Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman