Think about it: What's the best sandwich you've ever had?

You can go sentimental and talk about the sandwiches your mom made you when you got home from school, or you can be real and name that sandwich you had in Atlantic City.

We're talking the best sandwich in New Jersey.

Atlantic City Sandwich Place Has Best Sandwich in New Jersey

Our friends at LoveFood.com have named the best sandwich in every state - and White House Subs in Atlantic City has the winner!

Get ready to have your mouth water.

They have named The White House Special as the best sandwich in New Jersey! More specifically, they say the two-foot long version is the winner. (That's a lot of sub!)

Here's what they say about the sandwich: "An epic two-foot-long sub stuffed with deli meats such as salami and capocollo, provolone cheese, tomatoes, and onions, finished with an oil and chopped pepper dressing. "

Who's hungry now? If the two-foot is too big, it comes in a half size too.

The original White House Sub is on Arctic Avenue in Atlantic City. A second location is located in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Actually, It's a Tie For Best Sandwich

LoveFood actually named two sandwiches as best in New Jersey. The other choice was the Tayor Ham, Egg, and Cheese breakfast sandwich from Pascarella Brothers Delicatessenin Chatham.

Wait. Taylor Ham? You mean Pork Roll???

SOURCE: LoveFood.com

