What is New Jersey's most famous sandwich? The one we introduced to the world?

It has to be some sort of sub or hoagie, right? The Italian sub?

Nope.

How about the Cheesesteak? We know about the Philly version, but is there an original Jersey version?

Nope.

Think earlier. Earlier in the day. Think breakfast.

Wake Up to the Sandwich Made Famous in New Jersey

Our friends at Love Food have put together a list of sandwiches invented in every state, and the sandwich they say started in New Jersey, and then spread nationwide, is the breakfast sandwich!

Who knew?

The breakfast sandwich - what do you like on yours? Eggs? Sausage? Bacon? Pork Roll?

Editors at Love Food say the best breakfast sandwich in Jersey is the pork roll, and the best places to get one are at Russo's Market in North Wildwood or Johnny's Pork Roll in Red Bank. They say ever since John Taylor first processed his first pork in the 1850s, New Jersey has loved it!

Love Food calls the breakfast sandwich a staple in New Jersey, available "at diners and no-frills joints all over the state." Yes, you can find breakfast sandwiches almost everywhere.

Start your day with a breakfast sandwich - made famous here in New Jersey! (At least that what Love Food says!)

SOURCE: LoveFood.com

