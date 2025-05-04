Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?

With apologies to those that don't eat meat, of course, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a flaming hot grill.

Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you just gotta have a steak.

For those of us that are fortunate to live in New Jersey, there's no shortage of places to get a truly excellent piece of meat.

Steak - Photo by Jose Ignacio Pompe on Unsplash Steak - Photo by Jose Ignacio Pompe on Unsplash loading...

If you are down the shore, the casinos in Atlantic City always try to one-up each other, which means you can easily get a world-class meal at any number of places.

If you are closer to Philadelphia or New York, the influences of great chefs in those cities has spilled over into the Garden State.

Steak - Photo by Madie Hamilton on Unsplash Steak - Photo by Madie Hamilton on Unsplash loading...

And if you don't want to get dressed up and spend a bunch of money, there are several family-friendly options, too.

If you got a good steak you don't need A1 sauce. -Joe Burrow

Oh, and if you are looking for some surf and turf action, we have a list of the best places in New Jersey for the freshest seafood, too. Just keep scrolling.

So now that we've tempted you with pictures of amazing steaks, grab a sharp knife, and a make a reservation at one of these excellent restaurants.

The Absolute Best Restaurants in NJ for Tender, Juicy Steaks Based on comments on social media and reviews posted online, we have assembled a list of the top restaurants in New Jersey where you can have the best steak you have ever eaten. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman/Google Maps

Locals Pick the Best Restaurants for Fried Shrimp at the Jersey Shore Note: some of these restaurants are seasonal businesses. Call ahead before visiting. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

restaurants with the best steaks in New Jersey, who has the best steaks in NJ, NYC steaks in New Jersey, New Jersey's best steakhouses