The Best Steak You’ve Ever Had is at These NJ Restaurants
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?
With apologies to those that don't eat meat, of course, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a flaming hot grill.
Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you just gotta have a steak.
For those of us that are fortunate to live in New Jersey, there's no shortage of places to get a truly excellent piece of meat.
If you are down the shore, the casinos in Atlantic City always try to one-up each other, which means you can easily get a world-class meal at any number of places.
If you are closer to Philadelphia or New York, the influences of great chefs in those cities has spilled over into the Garden State.
And if you don't want to get dressed up and spend a bunch of money, there are several family-friendly options, too.
If you got a good steak you don't need A1 sauce. -Joe Burrow
Oh, and if you are looking for some surf and turf action, we have a list of the best places in New Jersey for the freshest seafood, too. Just keep scrolling.
So now that we've tempted you with pictures of amazing steaks, grab a sharp knife, and a make a reservation at one of these excellent restaurants.
The Absolute Best Restaurants in NJ for Tender, Juicy Steaks
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman/Google Maps
Locals Pick the Best Restaurants for Fried Shrimp at the Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
