Northfield City Police say they found a man's dead body in a local park Thursday morning.

Police say the body was found in a secluded wooded area of Birch Grove Park.

Body Found at Birch Grove Park

Police say the body was found at about 11am in the park. Police say the body is believed to be a al man reported missing earlier in the week. That man is Jefferson Smith of Northfield.

Police are believed to be working on positive identification, but they say Smith's family has been notified.

It was earlier in the morning that police reported on social media that the park was being closed due to "ongoing police activity." The park reopened later in the afternoon.

In their announcement, police thanked a number of law enforcement agencies for helping them, so it's assumed some sort of organized search had taken place.

No more information has been released.

This post had been made on Facebook by Northfield Police earlier in the week:

SOURCE: Northfield Police via Facebook

