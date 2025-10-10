It’s not often that a dog story stops me mid-scroll, but today, I saw the Humane Society of Atlantic County’s post and felt an ache in my chest that instantly made me so sad.

Molly, a 5-month-old border collie mix, was returned to the shelter this week. And the worst part? It wasn’t even her fault.

Molly Deserves Better

According to the shelter, Molly’s previous adopters had to bring her back because their resident dog was being aggressive toward her. There were no issues with Molly herself. She’s described as a quiet, gentle pup who just needs a little time to warm up. And when she does, she’ll never leave your side.

Can you imagine being just five months old and already having your little self handed back twice?

Humane Society Of Atlantic City Google Street View loading...

A Perfect Pup Looking For Her Person

The shelter says Molly would thrive in just about any home environment. She’s still a baby, with so much love to give, and that signature border collie intelligence. She doesn’t ask for much. Just patience, a little peace, and a forever human who won’t give up on her while she's just a puppy.

If you’ve been thinking about adopting, please consider Molly. She’s waiting at the Humane Society of Atlantic County in Atlantic City. If now’s not the time for you, at least share her story. The more eyes on Molly, the better her chances.

No more returns. No more heartbreak. Molly deserves the kind of love that sticks.

