Best Places in South Jersey for a Marriage Proposal
Isn't it romantic?
Well, it should be - you're asking her to marry you!
South Jersey has some very romantic places to pop the question, and we've broken down ten of the best in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties area. (You'll notice we left "on the big screen at the Eagles game" off the list....)
Ten Best Places for a Marriage Proposal in South Jersey
Ideally, you want to pick somewhere where Mother Nature cooperates. Good luck with that!
1. At the Top of The Cape May Lighthouse at Sunset
What a view! (PRO TIP: The lighthouse is' usually only open late on certain dates. You really don't want to be halfway up the stairs when they announce it's closing time. Get lighthouse information here.)
Backup idea: The Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City. Nice view, but not as nice as the Cape May Lighthouse.
2. The Ocean City Boardwalk at Night
Do it at her favorite place on the boardwalk. Maybe her favorite ride?
3. The Wildwood Sign at Night
It's fun and playful!
4. Any Beach in South Jersey at Sunrise
Perfect, especially if you're both morning people.
5. The Cape May Zoo, overlooking the giraffes
If she's a fan of the zoo and all things animals, she'll love it!
6. On the Grounds of Congress Hall in Cape May
You'd better dress nicely for this proposal!
7. At Your Favorite South Jersey Winery
Hey, it's a great place to celebrate when she says yes! (Or, an awkward walk to the parking lot if she says no.)
8. In Lucy the Elephant in Margate
Whimsical and thoughtful.
9. The Bridge in Historic Smithville
A great place for the couple's selfie when she says yes!
Backup idea: Over by the carousel.
10. On a Private Boat Charter
Shell out some bucks, and make it a nautical theme.
Other Spots for a Proposal
What did we miss? Where did you pop the question?
