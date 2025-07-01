Isn't it romantic?

Well, it should be - you're asking her to marry you!

South Jersey has some very romantic places to pop the question, and we've broken down ten of the best in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties area. (You'll notice we left "on the big screen at the Eagles game" off the list....)

Ten Best Places for a Marriage Proposal in South Jersey

Ideally, you want to pick somewhere where Mother Nature cooperates. Good luck with that!

1. At the Top of The Cape May Lighthouse at Sunset

What a view! (PRO TIP: The lighthouse is' usually only open late on certain dates. You really don't want to be halfway up the stairs when they announce it's closing time. Get lighthouse information here.)

Backup idea: The Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City. Nice view, but not as nice as the Cape May Lighthouse.

2. The Ocean City Boardwalk at Night

Do it at her favorite place on the boardwalk. Maybe her favorite ride?

3. The Wildwood Sign at Night

It's fun and playful!

Jersey Shore Prepares For Memorial Day Weekend And Summer Season Getty Images loading...

4. Any Beach in South Jersey at Sunrise

Perfect, especially if you're both morning people.

5. The Cape May Zoo, overlooking the giraffes

If she's a fan of the zoo and all things animals, she'll love it!

6. On the Grounds of Congress Hall in Cape May

You'd better dress nicely for this proposal!

7. At Your Favorite South Jersey Winery

Hey, it's a great place to celebrate when she says yes! (Or, an awkward walk to the parking lot if she says no.)

8. In Lucy the Elephant in Margate

Whimsical and thoughtful.

9. The Bridge in Historic Smithville

A great place for the couple's selfie when she says yes!

Backup idea: Over by the carousel.

10. On a Private Boat Charter

Shell out some bucks, and make it a nautical theme.

Other Spots for a Proposal

What did we miss? Where did you pop the question?

